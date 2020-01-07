Trending :
CMRF cheque presented to beneficiary

Local MLA and Government Whip Arekapudi Gandhi on Tuesday handed over the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheque for Rs 1 lakh to a beneficiary,...

Serilingampally: Local MLA and Government Whip Arekapudi Gandhi on Tuesday handed over the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) cheque for Rs 1 lakh to a beneficiary, Rajesh, of Papireddynagar , who sought assistance to meet his treatment cost.

Addressing the gathering, the legislator reiterated that the TRS government was working with the sole motive of people's welfare. He described CMRF as a boon to poor people needing treatment facilities which are beyond their means. 'It gives them a sense of confidence,' Gandhi asserted.

Raghupathi Reddy, Hydernagar division TRS party president Narne Srinivas Rao, Serilingampally division president Maraboyina Raju Yadav, TRS leaders Nayini Chandrakanth Rao, Kashinath Yadav, Tirupati, Srikanth Reddy, Anjaneuyulu, Rajanikanth and Ramachandra Reddy were present.

