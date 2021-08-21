Collector suspends Congress councillor in Neknampur temple desecration case

Manikonda: After serving the notice with three days of time for explanation in the case of alleged temple demolition in Neknampur village of Gandipet mandal under Manikonda Municipality, the Rangareddy district collector has suspended Congress councillor Bitlu Padma Rao of Ward No.7, for alleged misuse of power.



Not satisfied with Rao's explanation in the case, wherein he was accused of constructing bathrooms on the temple premises by misusing power, thereby hurting sentiments of a community, the collector has placed him under suspension.

The suspension order, issued on August 17, clearly states that the councillor has abused his position and constructed bathrooms on the religious structure at Neknampur village without any valid permission from the competent authority. "The councillor has been placed under suspension with immediate effect for a period of six month pending an enquiry and investigation in the case.

The order also asked the Station House Officer, Narsingi Police Station, to complete the investigation at the earliest and submit the charge sheet / case status to the undersigned for taking further action in the matter," said the order signed by the Rangareddy Collector and District Magistrate.

"My sole intention was to provide rudimentary facilities to devotees at temple through constructing shade, but it was taken the other way around. I never thought in my wildest dream of hurting the sentiments of people, especially the devotees, as I always uphold the sanctity of religious places irrespective of religion. However, I will obey the district collector's order, who is also a magistrate, and follow the procedure being explained in the edict. But I have a right to approach the court to explain my innocence and continue my public life as usual," clarified Rao.