College Orientation Program Emphasizes Student Well-Being and Anti-Drug Initiatives

In a significant address at the new batch orientation program of Srinidhi Engineering College, Chief Guest CP Sudhir Babu IPS underscored the critical role college campuses play in shaping students' futures. The event, which gathered approximately 3,000 students along with their parents and faculty members, stressed the importance of a positive educational environment.

Addressing the fresh batch of students, CP Sudhir Babu highlighted the pressing need for goodwill among peers to foster a conducive learning atmosphere. He encouraged students to utilize their college experience as a foundation for their careers while steering clear of detrimental activities such as ragging and substance abuse.

Emphasizing the detrimental effects of drugs, the CP urged students to avoid the allure of intoxicants, which he warned could significantly harm their physical and mental health. He noted the increasing efforts by law enforcement, including numerous raids and arrests related to drug trafficking, to combat this serious issue.

Moreover, the CP discussed the importance of anti-ragging initiatives led by Rachakonda Police, encouraging students to advocate for a ragging-free campus and foster supportive relationships with their juniors. "Consider your juniors as friends and support them," he advised.

The orientation also featured attendance from notable figures such as ACP Malkajigiri Sri Chakrapani and Pocharam ITC PS Inspector Raju, alongside College Principal Siva Reddy and various Heads of Departments.

In closing, CP Sudhir Babu reiterated the shared responsibility of students and educational institutions in creating a safe and nurturing environment, vital for the holistic development of the next generation.















