Colonel Santosh Babu's widow visits PJTSAU

Rajendranagar: Colonel (late)Santhosh Babu's wife and Deputy Collector Bikumalla Santhoshi visited Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) here on Tuesday.

She interacted with Vice-Chancellor Dr V Praveen Rao and university officers. Dr Rao explained the university activities as well as agricultural scenario in the State, according to a PJTSAU release.

He said that newly formed State has achieved high yields in rice

and some other crops and also facing several challenges in agriculture. Due to large scale irrigation projects taken up, irrigated land has tremendously increased.

Dr Rao stated that in the changing scenario there was a need to enhance productivity in major crops in Telangana except rice. In rice crop the State achieved excess production, he added.

He also explained the university activities and accomplishments, saying in a short span it achieved under top 10 rank among farm varsities in the country. It is concentrating on emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, block chain technologies, robotics.

Later, Santhoshi visited several establishments of PJTSAU and interacted with teachers and students.