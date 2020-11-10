Come, let's make Hyderabad better

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana proposes to improve infrastructure in Hyderabad to make it a better living place by putting in place participatory and administrative governance. To make it participatory from the planning stage itself, the government invites ideas from citizens.



Speaking after inaugurating three link roads, including the road between Road No 45 to Old Bombay road at Nandi Hills; the link road between Old Bombay highway and DPS via Engineering Staff College of India, Minister for Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao said that Hyderabad was among the fastest growing and developing cities in India. Studies conducted by organizations like JLL had ranked Hyderabad as the most dynamic city while Mercer had ranked Hyderabad as the top city on the Liveability Index. He also laid the foundation stone for a four-lane underpass near Leather Park, Nandi Hills.

"Under phase I, development of 135 link roads covering a distance of 126 km would be taken up. Currently, works pertaining to 44.7 km were under progress. The details of all the 135 link roads would be placed in the public domain and if required, more roads would be added to the list. I invite suggestions from citizens for improving the city and identifying more link roads," said KTR.

With an intention to reduce traffic congestion on major thoroughfares and arterial roads and to develop link roads in the city, the State government had set up the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited. He said the link road near ESCI would be developed on the lines of Necklace Road so that children and senior citizens can spend quality time.