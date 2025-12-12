Community pure water hosts “Solving Water: Unlocking Progress”

Community Pure Water (CPW) convened global and Indian leaders in Hyderabad for its high-impact panel “Solving Water: Unlocking Progress,” led by Pratiksha Prashant and moderated by actor Regina Cassandra.

Panelists Ravi Reddy, Kalpana Ramesh, and Peter Schwarzenbauer discussed India’s rising water stress, climate impacts, decentralised purification models, and the need for collaborative, community-owned solutions.

Highlighting water as a driver of dignity, health, and opportunity, the event set the stage for CPW’s upcoming fundraiser on January 31 at Chowmahalla Palace, reinforcing its mission to ensure sustainable safe drinking water access across India.