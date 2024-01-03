Compete with pvt sector in terms of revenue

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Tuesday directed the officials to develop Telangana’s tourism sector by providing the best amenities to attract national and international tourists competing with the private sector.

The Minister conducted a high-level review of the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation. The officials explained the projects undertaken under the auspices of the Tourism department, the management of green hotels, and other issues to the Minister through power point presentations.

Rao said in the meeting that projects undertaken under the Tourism department should be completed in a timely manner. He advised the officials to set a specific time periodand complete the work accordingly, to monitor the work from time to time, and not to compromise on quality.

The Minister said that if the number of tourists in the State is to be increased, there should be adequate facilities, and to attract world-class tourists, it would be possible only when such levels of facilities were added. He said that Haritha Hotels should be developed in such a way that they can compete with the private sector, and the occupancy ratio should be increased. The officials were directed to devise and implement special activities to find innovative ways to increase revenue. They want to provide quality services in management and compete with the private hotels in terms of earning revenue without depending on the government.