Confused citizens make beeline for ration cards at MeeSeva centres

Hyderabad: Due to lack of clarity on issue of new ration cards and GO to avail benefits of the new schemes introduced by the State government, MeeSeva centres across the city are witnessing massive rush. There is confusion among the local residents who anticipated acceptance of new ration card applications from the last week of this month.

People waiting in long queues at MeeSeva centres are seen seeking information how to file new applications for securing ration cards and when the registrations will begin.

For the past week on many social media sites there were news reports that December 28 is the date decided for acceptance of applications.

“For the past three days we have been receiving numerous queries on new ration card application process. We are not aware when the process will start,” said Ramesh, who runs a MeeSeva centre in Secunderabad. “Due to lack of clarity people are thronging the centres; it is becoming tedious to explain to them that no information from the government has come to us,” said another operator.

“As it was announced by the government that the new ration card process will begin in the last week of December, during the last two days I have been rushing to MeeSeva centre and enquiring when the process will begin’, said Sudha, who hopes to secure a ration card.

“For long we have been waiting when the government will start the process of issuing ration cards, but yet there is no clarity. Vexed with visiting the Civil Supplies office and MeeSeva centres as no proper information is being given by them,” said Seema Rao of Kukatpally.

Said social activist S Q Masood, ‘the lack of clear information on ration card applications and requirements has allowed middlemen to exploit people. Long queues are not only seen at the ‘PrajaPalana’ camps, but also banks, Adhaar centres, MeeSeva centres and LPG distributors. It will be better if the government starts issuing new ration card applications immediately. It will help beneficiaries avail the PDS benefits.”

A senior Civil Supplies department officer said during the last two days there have been many enquires when applications for ration cards will be issued. The government has not issued any order on acceptance of applications."