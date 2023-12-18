Cong, BJP ‘conspired’ to merge 7 T mandals in AP: Deshapati

Hyderabad: The BRS MLC Deshapati Srinivas on Sunday alleged that the Congress and the BJP had colluded to hand over seven mandals of Telangana, along with the Siler project, to Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters at the Assembly media point, he said there were 70-80 Congress members in the Rajya Sabha, but none questioned the inclusion of the seven mandals in AP.

There was only one member from the BRS; it was K Keshava Rao who had questioned the undemocratic move by the Centre.

The Congress member in the Lok Sabha had questioned about Kaleshwaram, but never bothered to ask about transferring the seven mandals to AP.

Srinivas took exception to the outburst of former minister T Jeevan Reddy who targeted T Harish Rao for taking the name of former PM PV Narasimha Rao.

“Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy says why Harish Rao has so much love for PV Narasimha Rao. Is it wrong if Harish Rao talks about the injustice done by Congress high command to PV.

Harish Rao explained the manner in which PV was insulted, which was an insult to the self-respect of Telangana,” said Srinivas. He recalled that the late PMs have memorials in Delhi, but why Rao’s memorial was not established.

The BRS leader said former CM K Chandrashekar Rao had organised PV’s birth centenary celebrations. ‘Jeevan Reddy thinks if he criticises Harish Rao, he would get a minister’s post. Jeevan Reddy as a senior member of the Congress has the right to become a minister. Many people have changed parties, but Jeevan Reddy has not. He is needed as a minister; Jeevan Reddy has the respect of senior leaders, said Srinivas.