Cong, BRS members engage in war of words in Assembly

Hyderabad: There were heated arguments in the Assembly on Friday between the Congress and BRS members on excess rainfall and measures taken by the government. Three ministers had to intervene while D Sridhar Babu (Cong) was speaking on the issue.

The BRS members intervened several times when he spoke on check dams and other issues. When Sridhar Babu said, quoting newspaper reports, 15 lakh acres of crop was damaged; it would require Rs 15,000 crore compensation, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao said Babu was making sweeping remarks with his own estimates.

“We have an extension activity. Only cotton and soya would be affected, not paddy. The fuses of Congress leaders have gone after the announcement of crop loan waiver by the government,” Rao asserted.

KTR alleged the TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy says only three-hour power supply was enough for farmers and wants Dharani portal scrapped. He asked people to understand the conspiracy and demanded an apology from the Congress members.

Sridhar Babu said he had not made any sweeping remark and only mentioned news reports and experiences in his constituency where 5,200 acres got affected because of rain.

This time it was Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, who said officials were still in the process of collecting information, but Babu was misleading the House with his figures.

The Congress member maintained that instead of answering questions, the ruling party members were bringing in non-issues into the debate. He said the party was ready if the discussion was on power. He said check dams were not constructed in a scientific manner; this was one reason for flooding, which resulted in sand entering fields.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka said it was the Congress which provided free power and refuted charge the TPCC chief had talked about restricting power for three hours.

Prashanth Reddy said he would show the video if the Speaker permits to expose the Congress leader. He said the flood damage was more because the rainfall was also more. He advised Sridhar Babu not to resort to mudslinging.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao intervening said one Congress leader says only three hours power, Sridhar Babu says no need for check dams and another leader says he will scrap Dharani. ‘This is the policy of the Congress party.’

Reacting, Sridhar Babu alleged that the senior minister was misleading the House. “I said the construction was unscientific and needed to be re-examined,” he clarified.