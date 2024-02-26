Cong govt soon to fill up nominated posts

Hyderabad: With no possibility of Cabinet expansion till the end of the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress leadership is contemplating to appoint some party leaders to the nominated posts.

According to party sources, the MLAs from composite Adilabad, Nizamabad and Ranga Reddy districts are likely to get these key positions.

The sources said P Sudarshan Reddy (Bodhan), K Premsagar Rao (Mancherial) and Malreddy Ranga Reddy (Ibrahimpatnam) are amongst those MLAs who could get important nominated posts in the next couple of days. The government is likely to make an announcement much ahead of the election schedule. The Congress high command is said to have cleared this proposal as it does not want any kind of dissatisfaction among the senior leaders who were anticipating a berth in the Cabinet expansion. The decision to postpone Cabinet expansion had caused some unrest among leaders from the erstwhile districts of Nizamabad, Adilabad and Ranga Reddy.

Hence the party felt that unless this issue was resolved, it could cause a dent in the prospects of the party in the Lok Sabha polls. The state leadership is zeroing in on the MLAs and the leaders who could influence the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls, a senior leader told Hans India on Sunday.

This move has become very important for the party as it had shifted its focus onto the districts where it had not performed well during the Assembly polls. Hence, if the key leaders are given nominated posts, it would further enthuse them to work hard for the victory of the party candidates and can also take up ‘Operation Akarsh.’

Besides three composite districts, Hyderabad’s GHMC is another key area for the ruling party as it had not won even a single seat in the Assembly elections. The possibility of including some leaders from Hyderabad city in the list for the nominated posts is not ruled out.