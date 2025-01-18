Live
Cong MLC accuses KTR of diverting attention from Formula E case
Hyderabad: Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy has accused BRS Working President KT Rama Rao of attempting to distract the people from the Formula E car race issue.
He contended that KTR, who is currently undergoing a trial related to this case, is provoking the judge merely to divert attention away from it.
Addressing the media at the Congress Legislative Office (CLP) on Friday, the Congress MLC criticised the BRS for deceiving farmers for a decade while now protesting in their name.
He highlighted that within just one year of assuming power, the Congress government has successfully implemented loan waivers of up to Rs two lakh for farmers, a feat not matched elsewhere in the nation.
Jeevan Reddy stated that under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, financial assistance amounting to Rs 12,000 per acre will commence on January 26. He further pointed out that the previous government neglected to issue ration cards and that the BRS administration has failed to implement initiatives such as the free transportation scheme for women and the provision of 200 units of electricity consumption.