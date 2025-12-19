Cong MP urges Centre to release Rs 14 cr for Pochampally Handloom Park revival

Hyderabad: Bhongir representative Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy has urged Giriraj Singh, the Union Minister for Textiles, and Beena Mahadevan, the Commissioner of Handlooms, to intervene and facilitate the immediate release of Rs 14 for the revival of the Pochampally Handloom Park in Yadadri District, Telangana.

Kiran Kumar Reddy submitted a request letter to Giriraj Singh on Thursday. He stated that the funds are required under the Pochampally Ikkat Handloom Development Initiative to rejuvenate the iconic handloom park, which had earlier become dormant and was auctioned due to pending loans from bankers. Following this, the Telangana State Government purchased the park with a firm commitment to revive handloom activities and safeguard the livelihoods of traditional weavers.

Kiran Kumar Reddy informed that the Commissioner of Handlooms and Textiles and Apparel Export Parks, Telangana, has formally represented to the Managing Director of NHDC, Greater Noida, seeking the release of the pending funds from the Ministry of Textiles to the State Government.

Emphasising the global recognition of Pochampally Ikkat, he stated that the timely release of funds would help restore the handloom park, generate employment for local artisans, strengthen the rural economy, and preserve India’s rich handloom heritage. He appealed to the Union Government to take a sympathetic and expeditious decision in the best interest of the weaver community and for the restoration of the historic site.