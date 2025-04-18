Cong observers to oversee selection, appointment of DCC presidents

Hyderabad: Following the Gujarat model, the Congress party in Telangana will be appointing AICC and PCC observers. As part of the ‘Sanghatan Srujan Abhiyan’, they will be tasked with overseeing the process of selection and appointment of the presidents of District Congress Committees (DCC).

The series of review meetings of Parliamentary constituencies were held in Gandhi Bhavan, where AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan attended as the Chief Guest and PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud presided. A decision was taken to appoint observers on the lines of Gujarat. The AICC in-charge emphasised that based on the reports of these observers, the party will appoint the presidents at different levels including at districts and also mandals. Gujarat has recently appointed a group of four PCC observers along with an AICC observer, as convenor of the group. The AICC secretaries will be coordinating the entire exercise.

During one of the meetings, she had lamented that those who were bestowed with posts were confining themselves and keeping aloof from public life. The AICC leader urged the partymen to pull up their socks for facing the upcoming polls and also urged them to begin preparing for the Parliamentary polls.

Feroz Khan asks AICC in-charge to clear party stand vis-à-vis AIMIM

Congress leader Feroz Khan asked the AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan to clear the party stand vis-à-vis AIMIM. During the Parliamentary segment review meeting of Hyderabad, Feroz Khan (who had earlier contested for the Hyderabad parliamentary seat) wondered as to why the State leadership was undermining the efforts by the leaders from the constituency and continuing the friendly approach, even as the local leaders were being booked in different cases for challenging AIMIM.

Responding to the leader’s queries, Meenakshi Natarajan reportedly clarified that the party’s stand was what Rahul Gandhi’s stand was. There was no change in the party’s approach towards the Hyderabad based political party, she informed.