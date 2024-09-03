Live
Just In
Cong recalls YSR’s contributions on his death anniversary
Hyderabad: Congress leaders recalled the contributions of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his death anniversary on September 2. They said the Aarogyasri health scheme and scores of other schemes have stood the test of time.
TPCC working president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender and other leaders paid tributes to the portrait of late YSR at Gandhi Bhavan and recollected his services for the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh as well as the Congress party. Mahesh Kumar praised YSR for his exemplary leadership and compassionate approach during his tenure as the chief minister, highlighting his significant contributions, including the implementation of Aarogyasri health scheme, housing scheme for the poor, fee reimbursement programme and loan waiver. He stated that the former CM’s legacy remains deeply etched in the hearts of the people, ensuring that his memory will endure as long as the country exists.
Former minister and Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender criticised the BRS leaders for engaging in mud-slinging politics amidst the flood situation. He requested the BRS leaders to refrain from criticising the government’s effort during the period of distress and also urged the Union government to extend the support considering the damage caused by the heavy rains.