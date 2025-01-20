Cong rule is a curse to farmers, rues Harish

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader T Harish Rao on Sunday said that the Congress rule was a sin and a curse to the farmers.

The BRS leader raised the issue of the death of another farmer in Adilabad and said that despite the deaths of the farmers, the Chief Minister was not caring enough. “The farmer suicides are disturbing, and the government is responsible for 402 farmer deaths in a year,” said Harish Rao. Stating that suicides were not the solution, the BRS leader said that his party would always stand by them and asked them to fight until the promises made by Congress were implemented.

The BRS leader said that the suicide of farmer Rathod Gokul in Adilabad due to debt burden was deeply disturbing. “Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who claims to have completed the loan waiver, does not see the deaths of farmers committing suicide due to harassment by banks. Why is Revanth Reddy taking advantage of the farmers who provide the country with food? Farmer suicides are government murders. You, as the Chief Minister, should take responsibility,” said Harish Rao.

The BRS leader alleged that the Congress government had completely failed to provide security to the farmers, and the continuous suicides of farmers are proof of that.

“Farmers are the backbone of the country. The Congress government is playing with the lives of such farmers. So far, 402 farmers have lost their lives during your one-year rule. It is a shame that the government is playing dumb while all this is happening. While KCR made agriculture profitable, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has pushed agriculture into crisis. In the past, farmers who were protesting in Talamadugu, Adilabad district, were arrested, and the police issued orders not to hold protests and agitations in the district in the name of the Police Act (30 Act). They have suppressed the voices of questioning. Farmers are getting tired of roaming around Collectorates, agricultural offices, and banks due to the lack of loan waivers. Unable to pay those loans, they are finally committing suicide,” said Rao.