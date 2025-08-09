Cong spent more in promoting Kamareddy Declaration than implementing it: KTR

Hyderabad: The BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Friday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him and the Telangana Congress government of deceiving the Backward Classes (BC) community with false promises made under the Kamareddy BC Declaration.

In a strongly worded tweet, KTR said, “The Congress party’s dictionary – where lies are achievements, half-truths are calls for celebration, and declarations are just euphemisms for deceit!” KTR questioned why Rahul Gandhi and the Congress government were celebrating the promise of 42 per cent BC reservation despite it not having received constitutional status.

He pointed out that even while waiting for such approval, the government had failed to implement the rest of the commitments in the BC Declaration.

The BRS leader made a jibe, asking if Chief Minister Revanth Reddy needed the ‘Anumula Brothers’ approval’ to allocate 42 per cent BC reservations in government civil and maintenance contracts, as promised. KTR highlighted that despite presenting two state budgets, not a single rupee has been allocated for BC welfare out of the promised Rs 1 lakh crore. He demanded answers on how many BC youths in Telangana had received the assured Rs 10 lakh financial assistance and whether any progress was made on constructing the Prof. Jayashankar BC Aikyatha Bhavan with the promised Rs 50 crore.

Rao further alleged that the Congress government spent more money advertising the Kamareddy Declaration than actually implementing it, sarcastically suggesting that Rahul Gandhi change their slogan to ‘Jitni Declarations, Utna Jhooth’. Calling it the ‘Telangana Congress model’, KTR said it was all about “promises without performance, celebrations without substance,” and concluded with the hashtag #CongressFailedTelangana.