Cong steps up preparations for Maharashtra polls

Hyderabad: With the Maharashtra Assembly elections approaching, the Congress party is intensifying its preparations. A review session took place with all AICC Election Observers responsible for Parliamentary segments, including Dr Kota Neelima, the AICC Election Observer for the Amaravati parliamentary segment, and the Sanathnagar Incharge, who participated in the session on Wednesday at Tilak Bhavan, the headquarters of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee in Mumbai.

The meeting was addressed by AICC General Secretary in charge of Maharashtra, Ramesh Chennithala, along with MPCC president Nana Patole, CLP leader BB Thorat, and other senior leaders.

Meanwhile, at a press conference held by the Election Commission, the Chief Election Commissioner announced the Assembly election dates for both Maharashtra and Jharkhand. The Maharashtra Assembly Election is set for a single phase on November 20, 2024, while the Jharkhand Assembly Election will occur in two phases on November 13 and 20, 2024.