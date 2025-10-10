Cong used emotions of innocent BCs for electoral gains

Hyderabad: The interim stay issued by the Telangana High Court on 42 percent reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections is attributed by BJP Telangana State Vice President Dr. Kasam Venkateswarlu to what he described as possible lapses in the Congress government’s approach.

He said on Thursday that the Congress party has committed a grave injustice to BCs by prioritizing vote-bank politics over legal and constitutional responsibility. “This setback is the result of the Congress government’s failure to defend its own order in court. Internal squabbles and lack of coordination have perverted justice for BCs,” he said.

Dr. Venkateswarlu criticized Rahul Gandhi’s BC declaration at Kamareddy, calling it a political stunt devoid of expert consultation or legal foresight. “Rahul Gandhi acted without integrity, and the Congress party used the emotions of innocent BCs for electoral gains,” he added.

He further alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy misled BC voters to secure power and now lacks the moral right to continue in office. “The Congress came to power by deceiving BCs and must apologize to the people of Telangana,” he said.

The BJP leader accused the Congress of turning Telangana into a political laboratory, manipulating caste and census narratives for electoral advantage. “From Maharashtra to Bihar, and now Telangana, Congress is using reservation policies as tools for vote politics,” he said.

Dr. Venkateswarlu reaffirmed the BJP’s unwavering commitment to securing justice for BCs. “We will continue to fight for the rightful implementation of 42 percent reservations. It is Congress’s responsibility to protect BC rights, and BJP will not rest until the legal errors are corrected and justice is delivered,” he added.