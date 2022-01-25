TSRTC tweaks cargo, parcel tariff

Hyderabad: The TSRTC cargo and parcel services had to once again make changes in the tariff after it was found that the charges were more than the parcel services of APSRTC and also that the tariffs were not as per the market system and leading to irregular fee structures.

In an attempt to generate revenue other than ticketing, the TSRTC had started cargo and parcel services from December 2020 and had also got good response. The new wing in the Corporation initially started 54 parcel booking counters at different places. Now there are around 177 RTC parcel booking counters in the State. The cargo and parcel services have fetched revenue of Rs 24.12 crore in 2021.

According to a senior official, representations were received from marketing executives and agents informing that the customers were complaining about increase in tariffs of parcels at some slabs and suggested to reduce tariff for parcels to some extent and also the weight in kilograms slabs. The inter-state agents have also brought to the notice that there was a need to adjust tariff for long distance areas as the customers were comparing the tariff with APSRTC parcel services as the revised tariffs were said to be more than the tariffs of APSRTC in long distance services in Andhra sectors.

The official said that changes were brought in the tariff systems by bringing in slabs in kilograms instead of kilometres. Along with this, the number of slabs would increase from five to 13. The existing rates were as per weight. For example, if the weight is up to 50 kg, charges for five kilometres were Rs 30, for 25 km it was Rs 70, for 50 km it was Rs 100 and for more than 100 km it was Rs 160. Now with revised slabs, the charges for 0-50 km would be Rs 30 per kg. For 51 to 100 km charges would be Rs 40, for 100 to 150 km charges would be Rs 50 per kg. According to the official, the revised parcel rates came into effect from January 22.