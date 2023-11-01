The Congress party's campaign in the Uppal constituency is currently underway. Led by Uppal Corporator Rajitha Parameshwar Reddy, party workers and supporters have organized an extensive campaign in the Indiranagar area of the Ramanthapur Division.

The campaign focused on promoting Congress party's six guarantees and to seek support to Parameshwar Reddy. The leaders are effectively taking six guarantees into public and addressing their concerns and needs.

https://www.thehansindia.com/photo-gallery/news/cities/hyderabad/congress-campaigns-in-uppal-takes-six-guarantees-into-public-79939