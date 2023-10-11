Congress CEC likely to give nod to screening panel’s list on Oct 14

Hyderabad: The Central Election Committee (CEC) of Congress which will be giving the clearance for the candidates contesting in the Telangana Assembly elections will be holding the next meeting on October 14. The panel will also hold a meeting with the AICC leaders and is likely to give a nod to the list of candidates recommended by the screening committee of Telangana on October 8.



According to sources, the party’s screening committee for State led by K Muralidharan as its chairman has already forwarded the recommendations to CEC for scrutiny on October 8. Earlier the CEC meeting was held on October 7, which was attended by AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and decided on Madhya Pradesh. It is most likely that the party will be releasing the list on October 14, a day before the launch of bus yatra in the State as part of the election campaign. The yatra which begins from Alampur in Jogulamba district will be attended by Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.