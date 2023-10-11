Live
- CM Jagan invited for Srisailam Dasara Mahotsavams
- Hyderabadi Nari Shakti is angry, unhappy
- Chittoor: Civic chief J Aruna assures support to the homeless
- Complete pending building works on war-footing: ZP chief Anam Arunamma
- Govt committed for providing houses to poor: Kakani
- Hyderabad: Agra Nari Utsav to organise a fair tomorrow
- Gangamma temple Navaratri Utsavam from Oct 15
- HNSS-Kuppam branch canal: Officials told to expedite all pending works
- Tirupati: Botcha congratulates SPMVV’s performance
- Nagam supporters gherao Revanth at Gandhi Bhavan
Just In
Congress CEC likely to give nod to screening panel’s list on Oct 14
The Central Election Committee (CEC) of Congress which will be giving the clearance for the candidates contesting in the Telangana Assembly elections will be holding the next meeting on October 14
Hyderabad: The Central Election Committee (CEC) of Congress which will be giving the clearance for the candidates contesting in the Telangana Assembly elections will be holding the next meeting on October 14. The panel will also hold a meeting with the AICC leaders and is likely to give a nod to the list of candidates recommended by the screening committee of Telangana on October 8.
According to sources, the party’s screening committee for State led by K Muralidharan as its chairman has already forwarded the recommendations to CEC for scrutiny on October 8. Earlier the CEC meeting was held on October 7, which was attended by AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and decided on Madhya Pradesh. It is most likely that the party will be releasing the list on October 14, a day before the launch of bus yatra in the State as part of the election campaign. The yatra which begins from Alampur in Jogulamba district will be attended by Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.