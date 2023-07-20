Congress chalks out 100-day plan

Hyderabad: The Congress has finalised a “100-day action plan” for assembly elections which includes the launch of a ‘Bus Yatra’ to expose the misdeeds of the KCR government. The party will also hold a mammoth public meeting on July 30 in Kollapur which would be attended by AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.



As part of the action plan, the party state unit would focus on poaching strong leaders from BRS and BJP. Congress state in-charge Manikrao Thakre held a meeting with TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, party Star Campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and senior leaders K Jana Reddy, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, P Lakshmaiah and Mohd Shabbir Ali on Wednesday. The meeting deliberated on many issues mainly to strengthen the party position before the election notification was issued. “Leaders were happy with the party’s performance, as it has been raising people’s issues and cornered the state government on free power, Dharani and other issues effectively,” said a leader.



With just 100 days away to issue election notification, the party decided to take up a slew of programmes which would highlight the government’s failures and reach out to the people through mass contact programmes.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that the bus yatra will start soon across the state. All the senior leaders will participate in the yatra and cover the entire state meeting all sections of people. During the yatra, the party would highlight the Congress party’s declarations which have already been announced addressing youth and farmers’ challenges. Some more party activities would be taken up as part of the 100-day action plan.

Priyanka Gandhi would release the ‘Women Declaration’ at the Kollapur public meeting. The senior leader said that differences between the leaders in every assembly constituency will be sorted out and ensure no rebel trouble during the election.

Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy intensified poaching of the rival party leaders. Sources said that Revanth and a group of BRS leaders will meet senior party leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi in a day or two. Former MLA from Nakrekal S Veeresham and other BRS leaders were ready to join the Congress.