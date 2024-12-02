Congress dares BJP for debate on its 11-yr rule

Hyderabad: Terming the BJP’s over a decade regime as dark reign, the State Congress leadership dared the party leaders for an open debate on its 11-year rule vis-à-vis to Congress’s rule, which is yet to complete a year.

In wake of BJP releasing its ‘chargesheet’ against the State government, PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud recounted the failed promises made by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party leadership in the run up for General Elections during 2014,2019 and 2024.

In a media statement, Mahesh Goud reminded how the party came to power in 2014 with its ‘fake promises’ including creation of 2 crore jobs, bringing back the black money from Swiss banks and bringing down the prices of essentials and petrol. “BJP is the party which created an unemployment problem which was only witnessed 45 years ago and the only party clinging to power by poaching 411 MLAs from various rival parties. It does not suit a party like BJP which stays in power by polarising votes on religious lines to speak about Congress which has embarked on a development path and kept most of its election promises,” he said.