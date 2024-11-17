Congress dares Kishan to bathe in Musi

Hyderabad: In view of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy’s camping at Musi River, the Congress party demanded that the Minister who failed to bring any kind of funds from Centre for the Musi development should rather bath in the river waters to understand the gravity of situation.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, PCC general secretary Charan Kaushik Yadav along with official spokesperson Lingam Yadav urged the Union Minister to take bath at least once after he wakes up in the morning.

They pointed out that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was spending about Rs 7,000 crore for cleaning river Ganga, then why Kishan Reddy is opposing a similar initiative by the State government.

“Does Kishan Reddy have the guts to bring funds from Centre for Musi rejuvenation? BJP remains an incompetent government which has failed to implement the promises of the AP Reorganisation Act,” pointed out Lingam Yadav.