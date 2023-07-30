Congress groups come to blows in presence of Revanth

Hyderabad: Two groups of Congress supporters clashed with each other in front of TPCC President A Revanth Reddy in the city on Saturday. The Congress leader and MP was visiting the flood hit areas in the city when the incident occurred.3

Local Congress leaders were divided into two groups and came to blows with each other. However, Revanth’s timely intervention prevented the groups from clashes. The fistfight started when supporters of Congress leader Mandumula Parameshwar Reddy from Uppal tore down the poster erected by another Congress leader Ragidi Lakshma Reddy.

The poster was erected at Asian multiplex in Uppal ahead of TPCC chief Revanth Reddy’s visit. Revanth has demanded the government to pay Rs 20 lakh ex gratia to the families of the victims who died during heavy rains.

He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao ignored the alerts issued by the IMD during heavy rains and it was the main reason many colonies inundated and the victims lost their belongings in the flood waters. The TPCC Chief toured Uppal and LB Nagar constituencies which come under Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment which was represented by him. He criticized KCR for focusing on politics without reviewing the flood threat.

Revanth ridiculed that KTR knew nothing but cleaning washrooms. When people are struggling in the floods, KTR is busy celebrating his birthday.

He said that the situation of Hyderabad city has turned into a disaster. 90 per cent of the Nizam era water bodies were encroached upon by the BRS leaders.

The colonies were submerged in floods due to the encroachment of the ponds.