Congress issues stern warning on ‘fake surveys’

Hyderabad: The ‘fake surveys’ for Jubilee Hills claiming ‘poor performance’ of Congress triggered furious response from the party leaders. The party leaders have warned that legal action would be taken against anyone who spreads false information about the party under the guise of surveys.

With ‘misinformaton’ circulated widely in social media for the past few days, the leadership decides to act upon it. PCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud and others have warned of action against those circulating the ‘fakes’.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, PCC Media & Communications Chairman, Sama Rammohan Reddy has warned against fake survey reports being circulated regarding the Jubilee Hills by-election.

The media chairman stated that the Congress party has not commissioned any official surveys and will take action against those spreading misinformation. This warning was issued in response to reports circulating on social media, in which an individual named Saidulu was allegedly claiming that he conducts regular surveys for the Congress party. The reports claimed that these internal surveys indicated a poor performance for the party and the government in the Jubilee Hills constituency.

Reddy clarified that the Telangana Congress has not conducted any official surveys for the Jubilee Hills by-election. He directly addressed the claims by an individual named Saidulu, stating that this person has no connection to the party and does not hold any official position. Reddy warned that legal action would be taken against anyone who spreads false information about the party under the guise of fake surveys.