  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Congress legislators to donate two months salary for flood relief

Congress legislators to donate two months salary for flood relief
x
Highlights

In view of the heavy rains and floods that have caused huge loss of life and property in Telangana, Congress MLAs, MLCs, and MPs have decided to donate two months worth of their salary for flood relief.

Hyderabad: In view of the heavy rains and floods that have caused huge loss of life and property in Telangana, Congress MLAs, MLCs, and MPs have decided to donate two months worth of their salary for flood relief.

On the suggestion of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud, Minister for Legislative Affairs Sridhar Babu announced on Sunday the decision of Telangana Congress elected representatives who have decided to donate their salary for the flood relief operations being taken up by the State government.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick