Congress legislators to donate two months salary for flood relief

Hyderabad: In view of the heavy rains and floods that have caused huge loss of life and property in Telangana, Congress MLAs, MLCs, and MPs have decided to donate two months worth of their salary for flood relief.

On the suggestion of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud, Minister for Legislative Affairs Sridhar Babu announced on Sunday the decision of Telangana Congress elected representatives who have decided to donate their salary for the flood relief operations being taken up by the State government.