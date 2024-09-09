Live
- Left high & dry, Bachupally lake falls prey to land sharks
- Delhi govt to notify new rates, norms for buses at ISBTs
- MP Aruna: Support farmers who lost crops
- MLA assures help to flood-hit people
- Union Minister Bandi inaugurates hospital
- Incensed over HYDRA operations, dwellers threaten self-immolation
- Voluntary act by Jayabheri firm
- Farmers’ deaths not suicides, but murders by govt: Harish
- Bhatti calls for survey of rain losses, presents aid
- Naini hits back: BRS delayed Kalakshetram for commissions
Just In
Congress legislators to donate two months salary for flood relief
Highlights
In view of the heavy rains and floods that have caused huge loss of life and property in Telangana, Congress MLAs, MLCs, and MPs have decided to donate two months worth of their salary for flood relief.
Hyderabad: In view of the heavy rains and floods that have caused huge loss of life and property in Telangana, Congress MLAs, MLCs, and MPs have decided to donate two months worth of their salary for flood relief.
On the suggestion of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud, Minister for Legislative Affairs Sridhar Babu announced on Sunday the decision of Telangana Congress elected representatives who have decided to donate their salary for the flood relief operations being taken up by the State government.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS