Congress minority cell chief resigns

Hyderabad: TPCC minority cell leader Sheikh Abdullah Sohail has resigned from the party, expressing his displeasure over TPCC president Revanth Reddy’s pro-RSS activities.

In a letter to senior Congress leader and All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sohail levelled serious allegations against Revanth Reddy. He said the PCC chief had been accused of taking money from the party candidates contesting for the upcoming assembly elections for allotting the tickets.

Sohail said the PCC president was trying to wipe out Muslim minority communities in all walks of life in the party. Moreover, Sohail explained his grievances and the sufferings of several party members and exposed Revanth Reddy’s misdeeds through his letter.

“I have a very good relationship with the Congress party for the last 34 years. My association with the Congress was no ordinary one, I thought of the party as my life and my family. I joined the party when I was a young man with secular feelings and commitment to serve the people. But today, as I write this letter to you, my heart is heavy with so much of pain and sorrow,” he said