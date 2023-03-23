Congress team meets Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, demands prosecution of KTR, TSPSC officials

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress on Wednesday requested Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to sanction the prosecution of State IT and Industry minister KT Rama Rao and officials of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) in the question paper leak.

A delegation of Congress leaders led by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday met the Governor and explained the sufferings of the job aspirants due to paper leak in the recent times. They urged to come to the rescue of the students who were preparing for competitive exams conducted by the commission and requested Tamilisai to permit the prosecution of KTR by using her power under Article 163 of the Constitution.

Speaking to the media after meeting the Governor at Raj Bhavan, Revanth said that he had appealed the Governor to scrap the TSPSC by using her powers and take over the functioning of the TSPSC so that the inquiry was fair and transparent. He alleged that the IT department was responsible for the incident and that there were irregularities under the purview of the Minister.

Revanth Reddy said that the SIT probe ordered by the government in the question paper leak was only an eye wash.

The paper leak has not only created problem for the students but also lakhs of families who were eagerly waiting for government jobs for their kin since a decade.