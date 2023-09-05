Congress to hold CWC in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Congress, which is resolute to come to power in Telangana, is expected to make use of the Congress Working Committee meeting scheduled to be held here on September 16 followed by a mega rally on 17th, which incidentally happens to be the “Telangana National Integration Day”, to showcase its commitment towards the state.

The Congress party is expected to announce “Five Guarantee Schemes” as it had done in Karnataka before elections.

AICC former president Sonia Gandhi, who will be addressing the public meeting at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad, will announce the guarantees scheme, according to party sources. The five schemes will aim at giving guarantee to women, youth, poorer sections, farmers, SC and ST communities.

The AICC is said to be in the process of finalising schemes in consultation with the TPCC. These schemes are expected to cost Rs 50,000 crore every year to the state exchequer. The earlier assurances given to youth, farmers and SC, ST communities in the form of declarations will be incorporated into the five guarantees that are being finalised.

Sources told Hans India that the Telangana Congress will reach out to every voter to reassure them that they were not empty promises. This will be the only agenda for the polls of the Congress party, they said.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said that Congress will hold a special programme on the Telangana National Integration Day to highlight how the Congress government under the leadership of Sardar Patel liberated Hyderabad state from the tyranny of Nizam’s rule. They will also felicitate some families of the leaders who fought for the liberation of Telangana. Meanwhile, the TPCC is making all out efforts to make the CWC meeting a grand success. Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said that on September 17, an extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting will be held and it will include all Pradesh Congress Committee chiefs. It may be mentioned here that the Bharatiya Janata Party also held its national executive meeting in July, last year, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.