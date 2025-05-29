Congress to hold Jai Hind Yatra in Quthbullapur today

Hyderabad: As per the call of the AICC with the intention of expressing solidarity with the soldiers who are risking their lives for the country, the Jai Hind Yatra rally and public meeting will be organised in Quthbullapur.

The rally will begin from VNR Vigyan Jyoti Engineering College till the venue, the KGR Convention Hall. The public meeting will be attended by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC incharge Meenakshi Natarajan, Ministers D Sridhar Babu, N Uttam Kumar Reddy besides ex-servicemen. According to organisers, Congress will be exposing the BJP’s dirty politics which is exploiting Operation Sindoor for furthering its agenda. The Congress will also highlight and question Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on Trump’s comments on the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Initially, the Jai Hind Yatra programme was assigned to the Medchal Malkajgiri district Congress party. As per the instructions of Mahesh Goud, the venue was shifted to KGR Convention (Nizampet - Bachupally Road) in Quthbullapur constituency.