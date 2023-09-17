Live
- Hyderabad: Maha builders hail BRS government for fast pace of growth in Telangana State
- Hyderabad: It pains to see continuous vilification of Nizam, says great grandson Mir Osman Ali Khan
- TDP women activists take out rally, demand release of Naidu
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surged, check the rates on 17 September, 2023
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on September 17, 2023
- Three dead after a bike collides a lorry in Prakasam
- 38,534 women receive Rs 57.51 cr in erstwhile Krishna district
- Arogya Suraksha to serve as health radar: Rajini
- What has changed in Iran since Mahsa Amini's death
- Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope
Just In
Congress to observe Hyderabad Merger Day at Charminar today
TPCC Senior Vice President G Niranjan on Saturday said the Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra Commemoration Committee will observe the Hyderabad Merger Day at Charminar and National Flag will be hoisted at 8.30 am on Sunday.
Hyderabad: TPCC Senior Vice President G Niranjan on Saturday said the Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra Commemoration Committee will observe the Hyderabad Merger Day at Charminar and National Flag will be hoisted at 8.30 am on Sunday.
Speaking to mediapersons at Gandhi Bhavan, Niranjan said in another program organised by Telangana Congress SaradhyaBrundam (TCMG) at Martyrs Memorial, Ashoka Pillar, Koti bus stand B Venkateshwar Rao, IAS (Retd) will hoist the National Flag at 10.30 am. Floral tributes will be offered to Martyrs by V. Hanumanth Rao, PonnalaLaxmaiah, M.KodandaReddy, former MLA, Vice-Chairman, AICC, Kisan Congress, Kamalakar Rao, former MLC, A. Shyam Mohan, Chairman, TPCC Intellectual Department and other prominent leaders.