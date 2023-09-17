Congress to observe Hyderabad Merger Day at Charminar today

Hyderabad: TPCC Senior Vice President G Niranjan on Saturday said the Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra Commemoration Committee will observe the Hyderabad Merger Day at Charminar and National Flag will be hoisted at 8.30 am on Sunday.

Speaking to mediapersons at Gandhi Bhavan, Niranjan said in another program organised by Telangana Congress SaradhyaBrundam (TCMG) at Martyrs Memorial, Ashoka Pillar, Koti bus stand B Venkateshwar Rao, IAS (Retd) will hoist the National Flag at 10.30 am. Floral tributes will be offered to Martyrs by V. Hanumanth Rao, PonnalaLaxmaiah, M.KodandaReddy, former MLA, Vice-Chairman, AICC, Kisan Congress, Kamalakar Rao, former MLC, A. Shyam Mohan, Chairman, TPCC Intellectual Department and other prominent leaders.