Congress trashes buzz on pact with AIMIM

Hyderabad: Rubbishing the rumours that Congress and AIMIM struck a ‘deal’ in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, PCC leaders held that with the clear intention of polarising the votes BJP was playing up the buzz and trying to increase the graph of Majlis. Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan the PCC senior vice president G Niranjan asserted that the Congress party will field its candidates in all the Lok Sabha constituencies, including Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency. “The Congress will fight seriously in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha segment with an aim to win the seat.

There should not be any doubts in this regard. Some people are creating misapprehensions about the Congress having an understating with the Majlis party. But there is no truth in it.

BJP is creating these rumours to weaken Congress,” he pointed out. Niranjan further said that voters should not believe these rumours, as not only Muslims in Hyderabad, but all over the country know how Majlis worked as ‘B’ team for BJP during 10 years of BJP rule.