Congress unveils six guarantee cards for people

Rangareddy: To rekindle the dream of a prosperous Telangana, TPCC State General Secretary and Shadnagar Congress Party in-charge, Veerlapalli Shankar, emphasized the need for continued support for the people of the state. Speaking during the Congress guarantee card campaign in Mogiligidda village, Shankar underscored the party’s commitment to delivering on its promises and holding the government accountable.

Shankar acknowledged that the realization of the Telangana dream owed much to the Congress party’s efforts and stressed the importance of advancing the state further. As a testament to their dedication, the Congress Party recently unveiled six guarantee cards outlining detailed commitments to the people of Telangana. Shankar assured that these guarantees would be rigorously enforced, reflecting the party’s aspiration for justice and inclusivity for all communities in the state.

During the campaign, Shankar appealed to the people, asking for their support for the Congress party and its six guarantees. He pledged the party’s unwavering commitment to stand by the people and work tirelessly for their welfare.

Among the key promises made by the Congress party, if elected to power in Telangana, are the Mahalakshmi Scheme, Free TSRTC Bus Travel for Women, Subsidized Gas Cylinders, Rythu Bharosa, Paddy Crop Bonus, and Free Electricity.

Shankar did not hold back in his criticism of the current government, noting the lack of progress in providing double bedrooms to the people over nine years.

The Congress campaign drew significant participation from senior party leaders, activists, and villagers, signaling a groundswell of support for the party’s vision for Telangana.