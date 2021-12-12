Congress vows SC status to Dalit Christians

Hyderabad: TPCC President A Revanth Reddy on Saturday promised that the Congress party, if it comes to power in next elections, would include Dalit Christians in the Scheduled Castes list.

Addressing the Christmas celebrations at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, Revanth Reddy praised the services being rendered by Christian organisations in the country in providing quality education and medical care. He said that the Congress had been working hard to maintain communal harmony and unity in the country.

He said the Congress firmly believed in unity in diversity and while in power it took various measures to provide equal growth opportunities to all sections of the society. He assured that the party would give prominent positions to Muslims, Christians and other minorities, both in the party and the government.

Senior leaders including former PCC president & MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, working president Dr J Geetha Reddy, MLC T Jeeven Reddy, former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir, ex-MP Ponnam Prabhakar, AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan, Youth Congress national general secretary Anil Kumar Yadav, AICC minorities department co-convener Anil Thomas and other leaders participated in the programme.