Congress warns sternly against misinformation on caste census

Hyderabad: The Congress party warned against misinformation being spread about the caste census. Dispelling rumours that the caste census was part of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the party appealed to all citizens to actively participate in this historic census, describing it as a vital opportunity to create a more inclusive Telangana. Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, PCC spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin emphasised that the exercise was unrelated to citizenship documentation, countering the claims purportedly circulated by rightwing elements. He clarified that the census would include specific columns for minorities, particularly for Muslims in the BC-E category, ensuring communities like Shaik, Qasab, and Turka Kashavlu are represented. "For our Muslim brothers and sisters, especially those in the BC-E category, selecting the right category in the official form is essential for accurate representation," he stated, urging citizens not to be swayed by fake survey forms or fear-based propaganda.

The Congress leader also assured that the Congress would work collaboratively with civil society, affected communities, and experts, refining the census process through constant dialogue. “Our collaborative approach will ensure that the census not only meets the needs of the communities it represents but also stands as a true record of the discrimination they face,” he affirmed.