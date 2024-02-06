Conserve, protect historical heritage: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Monday laid the foundation for the first epigraphy museum of the country in Salar Jung Museum here.

Extending special thanks to PM Narendra Modi, on behalf of historians, officers and people of Telangana, he said, inscriptions tell us about our history, existence and our ancient traditions. And the occasion is a historic one to preserve our historical heritage for posterity. The inscriptions speak our history our identity, culture and traditions; they need to be protected and conserved. The invading Moghuls and others unleashed a reign of devastation destroying symbols of heritage. There is an urgent need to protect and conserve what is left.

"We see inscriptions written on rocks, temple pillars and other historical prominent constructions and their walls, iron, wood leaves and gold ornaments about our classical antiquity."

The inscriptions are not about political history of kings and histories of those countries of those times. They also speak about the administrative systems, welfare initiatives, trade and commerce, traditions of worship, religious importance, social systems, arts, culture, village and individual names. Besides, the contemporary social, political and economic lives of the people of those times.

Reddy stated that Inspections stand as backbone for historical and heritage importance of not only Bharat, but also any other country's history; inscriptions stand as evidence for the study, research, and to reconstruct history and to transmit to future generations. Inscriptions are in several languages and the current generations should ensure they are protected. Given the accessibility of the current scientific and technological prowess helps to build software using digitalisation technologies to decode and decipher inspections to understand our history

He said It was the main objective with which the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the first epigraphy museum. The museum would help in publishing books and preserve in digital media research-oriented outcomes and findings for posterity. it is now quite possible with the help of technology to narrate historic and research findings of inscriptions in a language that common people can understand while visiting the museum.