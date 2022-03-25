  • Menu
Construction worker dies after falling off flyover in Hyderabad

A construction worker died after he accidentally slipped from an under construction building here at Gachibowli on Thursday

A construction worker died after he accidentally slipped from an under construction building here at Gachibowli on Thursday. The victim, identified as, Mukutram Sidar is a native of Raigarh in Chattisgarh.

The police said that, Sidar came to the city eight months ago and was working as a daily wager at the flyover construction site in Gachibowli. On Wednesday night, Sidar along with his elder brother Chandramani Sidar slept on the flyover.

Around 1 am, Sidar is said to have rolled in his sleep and fell from the flyover, which had no sidewalls constructed yet. His death was instantaneous. The Raidurgam police registered a case and took up an investigation.

