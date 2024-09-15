Continental Hospitals celebrates Onam festival

Hyderabad: Continental Hospitals celebrated the joyous festival of Onam with great enthusiasm here on Saturday. The hospital’s Gachibowli campus was transformed into a vibrant celebration of Kerala’s rich cultural heritage, fostering a sense of unity and community among its employees.

The hospital premises was decked up with a traditional Pookalam (flower rangoli), symbolizing prosperity and harmony.

A series of cultural events were held, with everyone actively participating in performances of Kerala’s traditional art forms like Thiruvathirakali and Pulikali.

Staff members embraced the occasion by dressing in traditional Kerala attire and joining in the celebrations. The highlight of the

event was a grand Onam Sadhya, reflecting the traditional Kerala feast, served to all in attendance.