Contract of CRTs renewed says Minister Seethakka

Hyderabad:The State government on Monday renewed the long-pending contract of about 3,000 CRTs (Contract Residential Teachers) who are working for the Tribal Welfare Residential Schools across the State.

The Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, approved the renewal of 3,000 CRTs following Panchayatraj Minister Seethakka’s initiative. The Minister, during a meeting with the CM at the Assembly premises on Monday, discussed the matter and brought to his notice the impact it would have on the education of the students if the decision is further delayed. The CM, considering the future of the thousands of students studying in Tribal Welfare Schools, endorsed the proposal.

