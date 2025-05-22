Cooler Days in Hyderabad as Monsoon Conditions Build in South

A significant drop in both day and night temperatures was recorded in Hyderabad as unseasonal rainfall lashed the city over the last 24 hours, signaling the early signs of monsoon advancement across southern India.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a maximum temperature of 32.6 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad, marking a 7-degree deviation below seasonal averages. The minimum temperature stood at 23.0 degrees Celsius, also registering a 4-degree dip from the norm. Rainfall in the city during the same period measured 39 mm, while relative humidity touched 93 per cent at 8:30 a.m.

According to IMD data, widespread rainfall activity is expected to persist across Telangana over the next seven days. The local forecast indicates light to moderate showers in Hyderabad, accompanied by gusty winds ranging from 40–50 km/h. The sky is projected to remain generally cloudy, with temperatures hovering near 32 degrees Celsius (maximum) and 24 degrees Celsius(minimum) on Thursday.

Over the next 48 hours, the city may experience partly cloudy conditions with continued rain and wind speeds between 30–40 km/h.

In the last 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rain occurred in isolated areas of Medak district. Several other districts including Siddipet, Suryapet, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rangareddy, and Warangal also received heavy rainfall in scattered locations.

A low-pressure system has developed over the east-central Arabian Sea off the coasts of south Konkan and Goa due to cyclonic circulation. This system, first observed early Thursday, is projected to move northwards and intensify into a depression within the next 36 hours, with potential strengthening in the days to follow.

Meanwhile, a trough stretching from the Arabian Sea to North Telangana remains active, currently observed between 1.5 and 5.8 km above sea level. This weather pattern is sustaining the ongoing rainfall in the region.

The IMD expects favorable conditions for the southwest monsoon onset over Kerala within the next 2–3 days. This would also pave the way for its gradual progress across the south Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and sections of the Bay of Bengal and northeastern states.

In addition, a second low-pressure zone is likely to form over the west-central Bay of Bengal around May 27, which may further intensify over the following two days.

Light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms is likely across most parts of Telangana until May 28. Daily maximum temperatures are expected to stay 3–5 degrees below normal during this period.

District-wise Weather Alerts:

May 22 (Thursday):

Orange Alert: Intense rainfall with thunderstorms and strong winds (50–60 km/h) forecast in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, and Jagtial.

Yellow Alert: Heavy rainfall and gusty winds (40–50 km/h) likely in Adilabad, Nirmal, Kamareddy, Medak, and Rajanna Sirsilla.

Thunderstorms with moderate wind speeds (30–50 km/h) expected in Karimnagar, Warangal, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, and several other districts.

May 23–26:

Thunderstorm warnings persist across the state, especially in northern and central Telangana. Wind speeds during this time are projected to reach up to 50 km/h in affected districts.

May 27–28:

No specific weather warnings have been issued yet, though light to moderate rainfall may still occur in parts of the state.

Surface winds in Hyderabad are expected to shift between westerly and southwesterly directions, clocking speeds of 6–10 km/h.