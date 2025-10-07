Cops bust ‘Trap House’ rave party; 22 minors detained

Hyderabad: Police have dismantled a significant illegal rave, widely advertised as the ‘Trap House Party’, at a farmhouse in Moinabad, near Hyderabad. The operation has raised alarm bells due to the substantial presence of minors and reports of international participants among the 65 attendees detained. The event, featuring ticketed entry, drugs, and alcohol, highlights severe concerns regarding youth safety, cross-border criminal activity, and lax event monitoring.

Acting on intelligence regarding a likely drug-fuelled gathering, the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Cyberabad police conducted a surprise late-night raid on the Cherry Oaks/Oaks Farmhouse in Moinabad.

The ‘Trap House Party’ was aggressively promoted on Instagram by a Hyderabad-based DJ and its organisers, specifically targeting urban youth and teenagers. Officers confirmed that a total of approximately 65 attendees were present, including 22–25 minors (some reports suggest up to 50 were underage, with at least five being girls).

The farmhouse event was a planned and professionally ticketed affair, not a spontaneous gathering. Social media promotions sold entry passes at Rs 1,600 (single) and Rs 2,800 (couples), attracting a crowd of young professionals, college students, and urban teenagers. Crucially, police found minors, some as young as 15, actively consuming alcohol in an environment characterised by loud music and dim lighting.

The event’s organiser, Ishaan, a second-year college student who had recently returned from abroad (reportedly Canada or London), is suspected of regular drug use and has a reported history of hosting similar gatherings.

Police reports indicate the presence of individuals from other countries, introducing an international dimension to the case. The organiser himself is linked to foreign residency, and the event reportedly featured foreign liquor and ticket sales via digital platforms, which are being scrutinised for potential involvement of foreign participants or sponsors.

During the raid, police seized approximately 10 bottles of foreign liquor, DJ equipment, and the mobile phones of participants for digital trace analysis. Spot drug tests confirmed that at least two people, including one minor and the main organiser, had consumed ganja (marijuana).

All participants, particularly the minors, were taken into custody and their families were immediately informed. Cases have been registered under the NDPS Act and other relevant laws concerning the illegal assembly, unauthorised sale and consumption of alcohol and narcotics, and endangering minors.

The event was allegedly managed by Ishaan and promoted through the ‘Trap House’ Instagram handle. Digital forensic probes are now underway to investigate potential previous events, broader networks, financial routes, supplier connections, and any potential recruitment of minors for such

assemblies.