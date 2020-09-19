Cops foil auto driver’s suicide bid at Pragathi Bhavan 

Hyderabad: An auto-rickshaw driver created a mayhem near Chief Minister's Camp Office on Friday when he tried to immolate self. According to sources, Chander came to Pragati Bhavan and stopped his auto.



And even before anyone could realise, he took out a can filled with diesel and started pouring on himself. However, the cops present at the camp office acted quickly and stopped the man from committing the offence.

It is learnt that Chander was unhappy with the growing unemployment, and also for not getting the double bedroom house that was promised by the State government.

According to police, this was not the first time Chander made a suicide attempt in full public view.

He claimed that in 2010, he made a similar suicide attempt in front of the state Assembly.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating to know whether Chander's bizarre act has anything to do with the protest call given by the Kisan wing of Telangana Congress for laying siege to Pragati Bhavan.

In view of the protest call, the Chief Minister's office-cum-residence has been put on high alert. It can be recalled that in a previous incident a few days ago, a private teacher immolated self near Ravindra Bharati raising the issue of unemployment.