Cops nab 3 of 5 accused

Hyderabad: The police on Saturday arrested three of the five accused in the gang rape case of a minor girl on May 28. Of the three Malik is a major while two other are juveniles. While Malik has been sent to 14 days remand, the minor children have been sent to juvenile home.

In another development, the police seized a white Innova Crysta vehicle in which the gang rape of the minor girl is alleged to have taken place. It is suspected that this vehicle was a Government vehicle. The Innova has a temporary registration sticker which has been peeled off to avoid detection.

All that one could see on the sticker on rear side of the vehicle was TS 09/TR the other numbers are missing. The vehicle had black film and Indian flag covered with plastic cover on the front side. Even the sticker, 'On Govt Duty' has been removed. It is learnt that the CLUES team had inspected the vehicle and apparently gathered some material.

Though it was alleged that son of an MLA was involved in the incident, the police on Friday clarified that the VIPs son was not involved and that he had got down from the vehicle and left the place much before the incident took place. Meanwhile, state BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao created some sensation at a press conference on Saturday when he produced some video clips and photographs of the incident. Rao told the media that he had taken care that the girl's identity was not revealed either in the video or the photographs in consonance with the Supreme Court judgement.

He said the police should clarify why they seized red Mercedes when the incident took place in Innova. He suspected that the police delayed seizing this vehicle since children of influential people were involved in the incident and it wanted to "destroy" the evidence. He reiterated the demand for a CBI probe.