Corona cases dip below 300 in Hyderabad

Areas under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) continue to register corona positive cases below 300 for the last few days. In the last 24 hours, GHMC registered 291 cases out of the total 1,949 cases recorded across Telangana. With the fresh cases reported until 8 pm on Saturday, the total confirmed cases touched to 1,99,276.

Meanwhile, the death toll went up to 1163 with 10 persons dying of coronavirus in a single day. And the recovery count reached 1,70,212 with the recovery of 2,366 persons. At present, there are 27,901 coronavirus cases in Telangana out of which 22,816 are in home/institutional isolation.

So far, the government conducted 32,05,249 coronavirus tests.

The remaining positive cases were reported from Rangareddy (156), Medchal-Malkajgiri (124), Karimnagar (114), Khammam (85), Siddipet (76), Khammam (75), Bhadradri-Kothagudem (71), Nizamabad (66), Suryapet (65), Warangal Urban (63), Kamareddy (56), Sircilla (55), Jagtial (45), Peddapalli (43), Sangareddy (42), Mahabubabad (36), Yadadri Bhongir (34), Warangal Rural (32), Mahabubnagar (31), Mancherial (30), Mulugu (28), Nagarkurnool (28), Vikarabad (26), Wanaparthy (25), Nirmal (25), Bhupalpally (24), Adilabad (24), Gadwal (22), Komarambhee Asifabad (16), Narayanpet (6).