Corporator Alakunta Saraswathi inspects culvert works in Tarnaka

Tarnaka: Corporator Alakunta Saraswathi inspected nala culvert works in Chandra Babu Naidu Nagar in the division on Thursday. She instructed officials to complete the works at the earliest.

"After the construction of the culvert, rainwater which was getting stagnant on roads would be reduced, said Saraswathi. She interacted with the locals and enquired about the issues in the division.