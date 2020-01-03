Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Corporator Alakunta Saraswathi inspects culvert works in Tarnaka

Corporator Alakunta Saraswathi inspects culvert works in Tarnaka
Highlights

Corporator Alakunta Saraswathi inspected nala culvert works in Chandra Babu Naidu Nagar in the division on Thursday. She instructed officials to...

Tarnaka: Corporator Alakunta Saraswathi inspected nala culvert works in Chandra Babu Naidu Nagar in the division on Thursday. She instructed officials to complete the works at the earliest.

"After the construction of the culvert, rainwater which was getting stagnant on roads would be reduced, said Saraswathi. She interacted with the locals and enquired about the issues in the division.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA Protester: TN Police Probe Pakistan Link2 Jan 2020 11:00 AM GMT

Anti-CAA Protester: TN Police Probe Pakistan Link

CAA Protests: PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Speaking In Language Of Pakistan
CAA Protests: PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Speaking In Language Of...
Tata Sons moves Supreme Court against NCLAT order on Cyrus Mistry
Tata Sons moves Supreme Court against NCLAT order on Cyrus
CM Jagan to meet Governor while the YSRCP to present a report on TDP Insider trading in Amaravati
CM Jagan to meet Governor while the YSRCP to present a report on...
Guru Gobind Singh devoted self to fight against injustice, wrongdoing: Amit Shah
Guru Gobind Singh devoted self to fight against injustice,...


Top