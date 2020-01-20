Corporator Alakunta Saraswathi participates in pulse polio programme
Highlights
Corporator Alakunta Saraswathi participated in the pulse polio programme held in Manikeswari Nagar on Sunday.
Tarnaka: Corporator Alakunta Saraswathi participated in the pulse polio programme held in Manikeswari Nagar on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, she said, "Every parent who have children below five years should come to the polio centres for the vaccination to create polio free society." Asha workers and others were present.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...