Corporator Alakunta Saraswathi takes out padayatra in Manikeshwar Nagar

Tarnaka: Corporator Alakunta Saraswathi took out padayatra in Manikeshwar Nagar on Friday. She enquired residents if they have any problems. They brought to her notice that drinking water is being supplied during night. "We will be working all day and to fetch drinking water we had to wake up during night.

We request you to ensure the water is supplied after 5 am," they added. Responding to the problem the corporator directed lineman Ashok to release water early hours of the day.