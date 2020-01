Corporator Dodla Venkatesh Goud's gesture to cancer patient

Allwyn Colony: In a humanitarian gesture, local Corporator Dodla Venkatesh Goud on Friday extended financial assistance of Rs 4,000 for treatment of a poor cancer patient, Hasina Begum, of NTR Nagar in Yellammabanda.

Among those who accompanied Goud, when he called on the patient's family members, were TRS Allwyn Colony division president Jilla Ganesh, Area Committee member Nagaraju, party leaders Poshetty, Boyi Kishan, Siddayya, Narsimlu, Durgesh, Anji and Preeti.